Ben Roethlisberger Addresses Chances This Was Final Ravens Matchup at Home

Ben Roethlisberger is cherishing every moment of his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The night before the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Baltimore Ravens for the first time this season, reports emerged that Ben Roethlisberger was playing his final season in black and gold.

Roethlisberger addressed the reports that said he began telling former teammates and the organization that this is his final season, saying he has not told everyone that.

"My focus is on Minnesota and what we have to do to get ready," Roethlisberger said. "I'll address any of that stuff after the season. I've always been a one game at a time, one season at a time person, and I'm going to stay that way."

Right now, Roethlisberger is focused on the season, but at the same time, is embracing every game - especially the rivalries.

"I've enjoyed this game," Roethlisberger said. "[The Ravens game] specifically. Winning at home in front of our fans. It's awesome."

The Steelers quarterback won't share whether or not this is his final season. What he will share, is the advice to cherish the game of football, and all the Steelers-Ravens matchups that come with it, while a player can.

That's his focus.

"I try to reiterate that to guys," Roethlisberger said. "Whether you're in your first year, your fifth year or your 20th year, you should always appreciate this moment. ... We should always count our blessings that we're able to do this."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Survive Comeback Over Ravens, Keep AFC North Alive

T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White in Elite Sack Class

B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers