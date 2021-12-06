Steelers Survive Comeback Over Ravens, Keep AFC North Alive

The Pittsburgh Steelers win in a nail biter over the Baltimore Ravens.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 6-5-1 with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

Neither the Steelers nor the Ravens scored in the opening quarter as a Minkah Fitzpatrick opening drive interception turned into a defensive battle. Baltimore finally got on the board with a Devonte Freeman touchdown run at the 8:40 mark in the second quarter.

The Steelers drove past midfield on their final possession of the half but had to settle on a 53-yard Chris Boswell field goal after a Diontae Johnson drop in the endzone.

Justin Tucker put the only third quarter points on the board, hitting a 35-yard field goal with 7:29 remaining, moving the score to 10-3.

The Steelers finally found the endzone in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson. Boswell missed the extra point, moving the score to 10-9 before he and Justin Tucker exchanged field goals to push it to 13-12.

Pittsburgh took the lead with 1:48 after a 11-play, 69 yard drive that ended in another Johnson touchdown pass - this time five yards. Roethlisberger found Pat Freiermuth for the two-point conversion, moving the score to 20-13.

The Ravens marched right down the field to score on a Lamar Jackson pass to Sammy Watkins with 20 seconds left in regulation. Baltimore looked to win before overtime, attempting a two-point conversion that ended in an incomplete pass to Mark Andrews.

Roethlisberger completed 21 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Najee Harris rushed 21 times for 71 yards and caught five passes for 36 yards.

Johnson finished the game with eight receptions for 105 yards and two scores.

On defense, T.J. Watt recorded 3.5 sacks, moving his season-total to 16. Chris Worlmey added 2.5 sacks to the Steelers total. Fitzpatrick had nine tackles on top of his interception.

Steelers vs. Ravens Team Stats.

The Steelers travel to Minnesota on a short week to play the Vikings on Thursday night. Pittsburgh is now 1.5 games behind the Ravens for the AFC North lead. They're a half-game behind the Cincinnati Bengals for second place.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White in Elite Sack Class

B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

5 Things to Expect: Steelers vs. Ravens

Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers