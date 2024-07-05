All Steelers

Steelers Legend Slammed for Selfish Move

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is under some heat by a national analyst.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers great and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger is under some heat as one NFL analyst is calling out some "selfish" behavior he conducted during his playing days.

Former Steelers wideout Plaxico Burress recently went on his podcast and discussed the issues happening in Dallas with Cowboys star Micah Parsons and teammate Malik Hooker. The former Steelers wideout claimed that issues between teammates didn't happen in Pittsburgh, and that players settled things in-house instead of causing a public rift.

NFL analyst Nick Wright didn't agree. In his arguement, he points to former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, labeling him as a selfish player who made sure the spotlight was on him during his career.

"For years, Andrew Fillipponi hosted a radio show in Pittsburgh. Every Tuesday, Ben Roethlisberger would go on, intentionally, one hour before Mike Tomlin's weekly press conference and dropped little bombs that Tomlin then had to respond to improvisationally at the press conference because it had just been said when Tomlin was going up there," Wright said on the First Things First podcast. "... That was because they had a player who wanted the attention and was going to be a little hard to deal with."

Roethlisberger had plenty of national criticism for some of his comments throughout the years, but the Steelers have always been known as a team to keep drama under wraps. With the departure of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, who both became very public about their issues after leaving, it was clear how well head coach Mike Tomlin did not let the in-house drama make it's way to the surface.

Even last season, with issues surrounding George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris and Kenny Pickett, nothing every escelated to a point where it took away from the team's efforts at making the postseason.

Still, Roethlisberger is under fire, and Wright believes the future Hall of Famer may not have been so innocent at keeping things calm.

