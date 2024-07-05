Could Steelers Pull Off Blockbuster Trade With Cowboys?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the most likely landing spot for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but as one roller coaster ride continues out west, another wide receiver in the NFC may become available.
The 49ers are trying to work out a deal to keep Aiyuk around long-term, and they find themselves in the same situation the Dallas Cowboys do with CeeDee Lamb. After Justin Jefferson signed a massive deal with the Minnesota Vikings, both wideouts are looking for contracts that average over $30 million per season. If they don't get them with their current teams, they'll look elsewhere.
"It all comes down to what the future looks like in the minds of Jerry and Stephen Jones, which means there's no telling how this will end," Cowboys OnSI writer Randy Gurzi writes about the Lamb situation.
According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Lamb is currently seeking over $32 million per season on his next deal. While that number seems high for a team like the Steelers, they were reportedly ready to make a move for Aiyuk, which likely would've cost them roughly $30 million per year on his contract extension. So, even if the number is high for the fanbase, it may not be high for the team.
At 25-years-old, Lamb has three 1,000-yard seasons, 32 touchdowns and is coming off a 1,749 yards and 12 touchdown year with the Cowboys.
Pittsburgh could use a Lamb. They probably don't need a massive contract on their hands, but it doesn't mean they aren't considering it. At this point, waiting for Aiyuk means anything is on the table. If the 49ers want to push things out as long as they can, teams like the Steelers will need to keep their options open, and Lamb could be one of those options.
To this point, every name has been tossed out there for Pittsburgh. There's been speculation about DK Metcalf, Aiyuk, Treylon Burks and Courtland Sutton. Adding Lamb to that list only makes sense. You can't rule anything out when Omar Khan is running the show, so until Lamb inks a new deal, you just can't say it's impossible for Pittsburgh.
