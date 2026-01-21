Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Jokes About Helping Broncos

Though the Denver Broncos are in a bit of a precarious situation at quarterback heading into the AFC championship game, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger joked that he would come out of retirement and suit up for them if not for one specific hang-up.

On the latest episode of his "Footbahlin" podcast, Roethlisberger sarcastically stated that he'd be open to playing for the Broncos this weekend after Bo Nix went down with a season-ending ankle injury if it weren't for the fact that the franchise retired No. 7 in honor of Hall of Fame signal caller John Elway.

“This is not a foreshadowing," Roethlisberger said. "I’m not going to Denver. I know there’s been alot of rumors out there. I would go if I could wear No. 7, but John Elway retired it.”

Big Ben on Playing for the Broncos on Sunday:



“This is not a foreshadowing I’m not going to Denver I know there’s been alot of rumors out there. I would go if I could wear number 7 but John Elway retired it.” 😂😂#steelers

🎥 Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger pic.twitter.com/QZmeYnwlJT — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) January 21, 2026

How Would Roethlisberger Perform if He Returned?

Obviously Roethlisberger was being factitious while speaking on the "rumors" of him putting his pads back on and going to battle against the New England Patriots for a shot at a Super Bowl berth with the Broncos, but it's a fun hypothetitcal to dive into nonetheless.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who also hoisted two Lombardi Trophies during his 18-year career in Pittsburgh, officially retired following the 2021 campaign. That season, Roethlisberger threw for 3,740 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions before the Steelers bowed out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs with a loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Roethlisberger didn't have much left in the tank in his final go-around with the Steelers, hence why he retired when he did, but he was still rather productive all things considered.

He was also impressive the year prior in 2020 as Pittsburgh won the AFC North, closing out the season with 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions after missing all but two games during the 2019 campaign due to an elbow injury.

Roethlisberger is four years removed from his last appearance in an NFL game, and just the thought of him giving it one last go for the Broncos over Jarrett Stidham, who is in line to start in Nix's place, is a rather startling and even humorous thought.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It wouldn't necessarily be unprecedented, however. Philip Rivers, who hung up his cleats after the 2020 season, sprung back into action for the Indianapolis Colts this year at 44-years-old after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon in Week 14.

Rivers' age certainly showed at times, particularly in terms of his arm strength, but he put up respectable numbers with 544 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in three contests before once again announcing his retirement.

The Steelers themselves aren't strangers to having an older starting quarterback even outside of Roethlisberger, as Aaron Rodgers started 16 games for the team this season and led them to their first division title in five years while turning 42-years-old in December.

Again, there's no world in which Roethlisberger will be under center for the Broncos, but it's not as ridiculous of an idea as it may have sounded in the past given Rivers' comeback this year.

Roethlisberger's Previous Comments on Potential Return

During an appearance on "The Nateland Podcast" with comedian Nate Bargatze last February, Roethlisberger revealed that the New York Jets showed some interest in bringing him out of retirement during the 2023 campaign after Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1 that year.

Roethlisberger, of course, turned down that opportunity and has since remained steadfast in his decision to retire.

"When guys go down, your agent will call you," Roethlisberger said. "When Aaron got hurt in New York with his Achilles, my agent would be like, 'Hey, any interest?' I'm like, 'zero.'"

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers