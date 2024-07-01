Former Steelers WR Calls Out Cowboys Drama
PITTSBURGH -- The Dallas Cowboys are the center of some in-house NFL drama as beef is becoming public between Defensive Player of the Year finalist Micah Parsons and safety Malik Hooker. During a segment on his podcast Up On Game, former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Plaxico Burress addressed how his former team would've handled the situation.
It all started when Hooker addressed his thoughts on Parsons's podcast during an interview with All Facts No Breaks.
"My advice for Micah would be just make sure we're alright and being where you're feet are," Hooker said. "Because if we're at work and, you know, the run game's terrible but you're doing a podcast every week and you know the run game is terrible then what are you really caring about? Are you caring about the crowd that was watching the podcast or are you caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we're trying to reach?"
Parsons then came back and called out Hooker's words on X, saying he should've had the discussion in-person instead of during an interview.
"Just wish you said this to me but instead on some podcast! And you got my number family! @MalikHooker24 and you my locker mate!" Parsons tweeted. "So you coulda said this any day! And you do realize I shoot the podcast on our off day! I why ain't we talking about everyone preparations and focus."
Burress gave his thoughts on the matter, saying something like this would never take place inside the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room.
"This would never happen in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. These things would never happen because everyone is their own leader," Burress said. "If you've got a problem with somebody, it's gonna get addressed. This is how we governed our football team. You got a problem with somebody, whatever they're doing, if they ain't out there giving effort that you think they should be playing with, we address you to your face like a grown man in Pittsburgh. That's the difference between playing in a locker room with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants versus the Dallas Cowboys."
The Steelers have had opportunities to turn drama into headlines, with Martavius Bryant calling out the draft pick of JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying the selection was to replace Sammie Coates, not him. Antonio Brown eventually took most of his issues public as well, avoiding the team and then calling out Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin.
Both players were eventually traded.
Burress has a point, and the Steelers continue to push negative headlines to the side, most-recently with the trade of Kenny PIckett, who was reportedly upset that the team signed Russell Wilson.
