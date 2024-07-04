Insider: Steelers Will Keep Two Stars Away During Hard Knocks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be one of four teams headlining the 2024 in-season Hard Knocks series, joining the rest of the AFC North in a first-time divisional deep dive for the show.
The announcement was a bit of a surprise, as the Steelers never felt like a team who would be willing to embrace Hard Knocks. But, like all other decisions the NFL makes that they may not want to happen, Pittsburgh has to adjust.
Team insider Mark Kaboly believes the series could be boring from the Steelers standout. Pittsburgh players and coaches have never been flashy during interviews, and unless head coach Mike Tomlin is "giving us something," chances are, there won't be much to see.
Kaboly also sees the team trying to keep those who could create a spotlight out of the shot.
"It kind of came out of nowhere because the Steelers don’t like to open their doors and let outsiders see how the sausage is made. But when you can have four teams featured over six weeks, it doesn’t seem like that much of an ask for any of the organizations," Kaboly wrote in The Athletic's 'Whiparound'. "I wouldn’t expect much to come out of it for Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin, T.J. Watt, Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Russell Wilson are polished PR machines. I would imagine the Steelers will keep Patrick Queen and Najee Harris away from the cameras. But even if they don’t, there is an erase button available in the editing process."
Harris has been the face of a few bigger headlines since arriving in Pittsburgh and has never been shy to hold back on his thoughts when in front of a camera. While he has taken a step back when possible to avoid being interviewed, he's still capable of making major news at any moment.
As for Queen, he's going to have plenty of attention surrounding him as he begins his first season with a new team in the AFC North. After leaving the Baltimore Ravens for the Steelers, there will be no shortage of rivalry discussion for the inside linebacker. Pittsburgh will try to keep that as minimal as possible.
