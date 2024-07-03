Steelers Rival's Beloved Mascot Passes Away
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns have one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL. Sometimes, the rivalry gets set aside when real life hits.
If you watched any of their games over the years, you probably saw an adorable, stubby-legged dog leading the Browns onto the field at home games. Swagger Jr (SJ), was the team's latest pet mascot since the 2019 season. He succeeded his father, Swagger, who held the role for five years before him.
After serving the Browns faithfully since 2019, SJ has run his final race. The Browns announced the saddening news that their beloved mascot passed away at the age of six.
In the Browns' news announcement, which they shared via the team's X account, they shared the heartbreaking update. The team also shared some extremely kind words for their beloved mascot.
"We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mascot, SJ," the team said. "We are so grateful for his many years of loyal support and cherish all of the wonderful memories he helped create for fans young and old."
With SJ's passing, the Browns will likely continue the Swagger lineage as their team mascot. According to Matthew Schmidt of Browns' Digest, SJ was bred by notable breeders in Ohio, so one of SJ's offspring may succeed him as mascot.
While the Steelers will be happy the Browns' mascot is no longer chomping away on a Terrible Towel, the organization can set aside their rivalry for a bit. They can resume the intensity in the fall when the Browns and Steelers meet twice in the final eight weeks of the season.
