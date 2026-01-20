Former Steelers Speedster Joins New UFL Team

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of several roster upgrades before the 2026 regular season begins. In addition to their search for a head coach, the organization will have to find ways to revamp the offensive personnel at multiple positions.

The one area the Steelers don't need to feel pressured about is at running back. While their offense stagnated once again in 2025, their duo of Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren was a revelation. The "Pain and Gain" tandem was incredible at picking up yards after contact and after the catch, and the plan is to bring both back for 2026.

While the Steelers' running back room is mostly decided for next season, former Pittsburgh ball-carriers are finding success all over the place. Former running back Benny Snell Jr. is set to star in the UFL for the Louisville Kings, and now another former fourth-round pick is set to debut in the same league.

Anthony McFarland, a 27-year-old running back out of the University of Maryland, was recently selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 2026 UFL Draft.

McFarland's Time With Steelers

McFarland was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft. While he wasn't a prolific collegiate player, his athleticism and combine results were intriguing and earned him a day-two selection at the draft. He ran the fourth-fastest time among running backs at the NFL Draft Combine that year, and the Steelers took a chance on him.

Unfortunately, injuries were a huge detriment to McFarland's time in Pittsburgh. He dealt with multiple knee injuries, and he was limited to just 17 games over four seasons with the Steelers. He attempted 42 carries for 146 yards and caught 11 passes for 87 yards, but never found the endzone during his tenure.

Aug 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

McFarland's Post-Steelers Career

This upcoming UFL stint won't be McFarland's first time playing in another professional football league. After the Steelers chose not to re-sign him following the 2023 campaign, he signed with the San Antonion Brahmas of the UFL. He was a standout during his seven games with San Antonion, and it caught the attention of another NFL team.

His contract in the UFL was ended so he could sign with the Miami Dolphins. He spent several weeks with the team during the preseason, but was released again before the 2024 season began. He would return to the UFL once again for their 2025 campaign before being selected as part of the 2026 UFL Draft.

