Ben Roethlisberger Felt Unwelcome by Colbert, Tomlin in Final Season

Pittsburgh Steelers management wanted Ben Roethlisberger to retire.

Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger retired after 18 seasons in the NFL, and despite a 12-4 finish in his second-last year, the team wasn't too thrilled on the veteran returning for a final run. 

Roethlisberger spoke with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ron Cook about a number of topics, including the reaction from management when he decided to return in 2021. 

According to Big Ben, he didn't feel the love from general manager Kevin Colbert or head coach Mike Tomlin during his final season. 

"It was mostly Kevin [Colbert]. He was ready to move on. I think Mike [Tomlin] was a little ready to move on, but I think he was OK with me coming back," Roethlisberger said. "I think Mr. [Art] Rooney really wanted me to come back last year to play."

Roethlisberger finished the 2021 season with 3,740 yards and 22 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, leading the Steelers to a 9-7 record. He left with 18-straight winning seasons and a huge goodbye at Heinz Field with a win over the Cleveland Browns. 

"I thought I went out on my terms," Roethlisberger told Cook. "I never wanted to stay too long. I know some people might think I did. ‘You stayed last year.’ But I thought I played pretty well last year, to be honest. My arm feels like I still could go out and play. I’m pretty confident I could still play. But it’s every day. It’s mental. Not having to prepare for camp and the season has been the biggest blessing for me. I’m fine with where I’m at with everything."

The Steelers now venture into their first season in almost two decades with a new quarterback. As they approach training camp, Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph will compete to replace Roethlisberger - and Tomlin and new GM Omar Khan will get their first taste of life without Big Ben. 

