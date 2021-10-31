'Ohio Boy' Ben Roethlisberger on Win in Cleveland

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger always feels something a little special during games at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Ohio native has spent the last 17 years in the Steel City, but enjoys going home to play the Browns.

"I don't take it for granted," Roethlisberger said on Browns games. "Woke up this morning to a cloudy, grey day and then the sun came out. I don't remember the last time the sun was shining during a game here. It sure did feel good to get the win here."

Head coach Mike Tomlin called Roethlisberger an "Ohio boy," to which Big Ben said he can never overlook a win in Cleveland.

"It's always hard-fought," Roethlisberger said. "It's something special. I've played a lot of games here and I never take any of them for granted."

