    October 31, 2021
    Mike Tomlin Ties Bill Cowher for Regular Season Wins

    Mike Tomlin becomes the second-most winningest coach in Pittsburgh Steelers history.
    Author:

    With a victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tied Bill Cowher for the second-most wins in team history at 149. 

    Tomlin and the Steelers moved to 4-3 and bumped the Browns to last in the AFC North. The two head coaches trail Hall of Famer Chuck Noll with 193.

    Tomlin has yet to finish a season with a losing record since arriving in Pittsburgh in 2007. His worst record came in 2019 at 8-8, the same year Ben Roethlisberger missed most of the season after elbow surgery. 

    At 49-years-old, Tomlin has plenty of time left to chase down Noll.

