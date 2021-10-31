Mike Tomlin Ties Bill Cowher for Regular Season Wins

Mike Tomlin becomes the second-most winningest coach in Pittsburgh Steelers history.

With a victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tied Bill Cowher for the second-most wins in team history at 149.

Tomlin and the Steelers moved to 4-3 and bumped the Browns to last in the AFC North. The two head coaches trail Hall of Famer Chuck Noll with 193.

Tomlin has yet to finish a season with a losing record since arriving in Pittsburgh in 2007. His worst record came in 2019 at 8-8, the same year Ben Roethlisberger missed most of the season after elbow surgery.

At 49-years-old, Tomlin has plenty of time left to chase down Noll.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Mike Tomlin Addresses Fake Field Goal Call

Chris Boswell Suffers Injury During Fake Field Goal

Jack Conklin Leaves Game With Injury vs. Steelers

Report: Melvin Ingram Did Not Travel With Steelers

Browns Arrive in Halloween Costumes