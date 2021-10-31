Mike Tomlin Addresses Fake Field Goal Call

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discusses the fake field goal attempt that resulted in a concussion for kicker Chris Boswell.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost kicker Chris Boswell for the second half after suffering a concussion on a fake field goal with 1:45 remaining in the second quarter.

Boswell threw the ball into the back of the endzone and took a hit on the sideline. He stayed on the field before being helped to the locker room by trainers. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the concussion after the game.

The Steelers received the ball to start the second half.

Tomlin addressed the call after the game, saying the play was a bad call because the team didn't execute it well.

"We were playing aggressively," Tomlin said. "Ball was on the left hash. We had a look that we liked. We just didn't execute very well. The ball wasn't snapped in a timely matter, it allowed them to take a picture of it. When that happens, you're not going to be successful."

Tomlin did take responsibility it for it twice during his post-game press conference, acknowledging he should not have made the call.

"I take responsibly for it," Tomlin said. "I shouldn't have called it unless we ready to run it with detailed execution and it's obvious we weren't. That's on me."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Chris Boswell Suffers Injury During Fake Field Goal

Jack Conklin Leaves Game With Injury vs. Steelers

Report: Melvin Ingram Did Not Travel With Steelers

Steelers Inactives vs. Browns

Browns Arrive in Halloween Costumes