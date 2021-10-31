Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Chris Boswell Injured on Fake Field Goal vs. Browns

    The Pittsburgh Steelers kicker was helped to the locker room after the hit.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was injured after taking a hit during a fake field goal attempt late in the second half against the Cleveland Browns. He is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.

    The Steelers decided to attempt a fake field goal from the Browns' 10-yard line with 1:45 left in the second quarter. Boswell threw a pass out of the back of the endzone and took a hit after the throw. 

    Boswell was immediately taken to the locker room after being helped off the field. 

    The Steelers do not have a backup kicker on the roster or practice squad. Pressley Harvin will need to kickoff without Boswell on the field. It's unknown if he'll attempt field goals as well. 

