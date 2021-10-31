Chris Boswell Injured on Fake Field Goal vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicker was helped to the locker room after the hit.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was injured after taking a hit during a fake field goal attempt late in the second half against the Cleveland Browns. He is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.

The Steelers decided to attempt a fake field goal from the Browns' 10-yard line with 1:45 left in the second quarter. Boswell threw a pass out of the back of the endzone and took a hit after the throw.

Boswell was immediately taken to the locker room after being helped off the field.

The Steelers do not have a backup kicker on the roster or practice squad. Pressley Harvin will need to kickoff without Boswell on the field. It's unknown if he'll attempt field goals as well.

You May Also Like:

Jack Conklin Leaves Game With Injury vs. Steelers

Report: Melvin Ingram Did Not Travel With Steelers

Steelers Inactives vs. Browns

Browns Arrive in Halloween Costumes

Check Out Shoulder Brace Baker Mayfield Will Wear vs. Steelers