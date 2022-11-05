Former Steelers Player Blames Latest Loss on Kenny Pickett

Not everyone agrees the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles are solely on Matt Canada. In fact, one former player blamed the team's most-recent loss on Kenny Pickett.

Former Steelers defensive end Chris Hoke disagreed with the offensive narrative during an appearance on The Cook and Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan. Instead, he says the tape shows Pickett was the biggest issue.

"Listen, go back and watch that film and everybody can say what they want, but guys are open. Kenny's not seeing them. I man in this game, Kenny missed throws," Hoke said.

Pickett finished 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception in the Steelers' 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hoke doesn't see a future with Canada as the offensive coordinator and doesn't disagree with that thought. However, he put the loss on Pickett.

He does see a solution, and a plan the Steelers need to take this offseason, though.

"What I think they need to do in the offseason is bring in, and I've said this before, just a big-time offensive coordinator or a position coach. A guy that has a proven record of developing quarterbacks," Hoke said. "That's what Kenny Pickett needs if they want him to take the next step."

Canada is here for at least the remainder of the season, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. After that, we'll see how the Steelers offense shapes out.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

William Jackson Believed He'd Be With Steelers Years Ago

Steelers Will Not Fire Matt Canada Over Bye Week

Film Room: What Steelers Are Getting in William Jackson

Omar Khan Has a Plan for Steelers

Chase Claypool Says Goodbye to Steelers Fans

Final Details Emerge on William Jackson Trade

Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada