Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week

PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has repeatedly said that he is open to doing whatever's necessary to right the ship and reiterated that sentiment this week, claiming that he has not ruled out a "significant change while the team is off. But Tomlin did add that he will not consider any changes to the makeup of or roles within the coaching staff.

Tomlin's offensive coordinator, Matt Canda, has been under fire all season long as his unit averages the fewest points per game and sixth-fewest yards per game in the NFL. That quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan has experience running an offense only makes the calls for Tomlin to relieve Canada of play-calling duties louder.

