Watch: Steelers Blocked Field Goal Gets Called Back

Were the Pittsburgh Steelers offsides or not?

Were the Pittsburgh Steelers offsides? That refs said yes, but take a look for yourself.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were called offsides on a blocked field goal with five seconds remaining in the second quarter. Fitzpatrick blocked and scooped the ball, returning it 75 yards for what would've been a touchdown.

For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube

The Packers got the ball back and Mason Crosby made the extra field goal attempt. They lead 17-10 over Pittsburgh at halftime.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ben Roethlisberger Joins 400 Touchdowns Club

Packers Coach is Having Nightmares of Steelers Defense

Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Packers

T.J. Watt Cleats Will Get You Fired Up for Steelers vs. Packers

Steelers vs. Packers Preview: Injuries, Keys to Game and More