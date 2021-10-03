Watch: Steelers Blocked Field Goal Gets Called Back

Were the Pittsburgh Steelers offsides? That refs said yes, but take a look for yourself.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were called offsides on a blocked field goal with five seconds remaining in the second quarter. Fitzpatrick blocked and scooped the ball, returning it 75 yards for what would've been a touchdown.
The Packers got the ball back and Mason Crosby made the extra field goal attempt. They lead 17-10 over Pittsburgh at halftime.
