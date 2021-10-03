October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Steelers Blocked Field Goal Gets Called Back

Were the Pittsburgh Steelers offsides or not?
Author:

Were the Pittsburgh Steelers offsides? That refs said yes, but take a look for yourself. 

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were called offsides on a blocked field goal with five seconds remaining in the second quarter. Fitzpatrick blocked and scooped the ball, returning it 75 yards for what would've been a touchdown. 

For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube

The Packers got the ball back and Mason Crosby made the extra field goal attempt. They lead 17-10 over Pittsburgh at halftime.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ben Roethlisberger Joins 400 Touchdowns Club

Packers Coach is Having Nightmares of Steelers Defense

Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Packers

T.J. Watt Cleats Will Get You Fired Up for Steelers vs. Packers

Steelers vs. Packers Preview: Injuries, Keys to Game and More

USATSI_13769897_168388034_lowres
News

Watch: Steelers Blocked Field Goal Gets Called Back

37 seconds ago
USATSI_16766661_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Joins 400 Touchdowns Club

1 hour ago
USATSI_16833805_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Inactives vs. Packers

3 hours ago
USATSI_16798578_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers vs. Packers: How to Watch/Listen

4 hours ago
Untitled design (25)
News

Packers Head Coach Is Having Nightmares of Steelers Defense

9 hours ago
USATSI_16833849_168388034_lowres
News

Pittsburgh vs. Everybody: NFL Experts Expect Packers to Defeat Steelers

9 hours ago
USATSI_16834544_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Packers

9 hours ago
USATSI_15249287_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Promote RB Le'Veon Bell From Practice Squad

Oct 2, 2021