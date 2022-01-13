Skip to main content

Steelers Get Boost in Wide Receiver Room Heading Into Chiefs Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers get two wideouts back on the field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get two players back at practice as they continue preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wildcard round. 

Wide receiver James Washington was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after being place on the list Jan. 8. He missed Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens but will be available in the Wildcard matchup against the Chiefs. 

JuJu Smith-Schuster also returned to practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated off of Injured Reserve. 

Smith-Schuster underwent shoulder surgery following an injury in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. Before his departure this season, he caught 15 passes for 129 yards. 

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate him for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

