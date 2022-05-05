Steelers Scout Brandon Hunt Has Interest From Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers scout has caught attention from the NFC.

PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Eagles are interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers pro scout Brandon Hunt for a front office position, according to Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

The Eagles have senior level openings they are looking to fill and have included Hunt into the mix for the jobs. He and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy are amongst the candidates.

Hunt is also being considered for the replacement of Kevin Colbert as the Steelers general manager. He and Omar Khan are the only two internal candidates as Pittsburgh begins their second round of interviews.

Pittsburgh brought in two candidates to begin their second-round evaluations this week. Titans' Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers' John Spytek were in the building once again.

