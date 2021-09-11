Najee Harris Can't Wait to Silence Bills Mafia

PITTSBURGH -- One thing is for certain come Sunday in Buffalo, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris will have his opportunity to continue a streak he's held for roughly four years.

The 24th overall pick will join the rest of his team and enter one of the most hostile environments in the NFL. Highmark Stadium will welcome fans back for the first time since 2019, and Bills Mafia isn't expected to hold out.

However, this is exactly what Harris is looking for. The Steelers' first-round pick spent four years at Alabama, silencing crowds on his way to two National Championships. This week, he's looking to do it again.

"I love competition," Harris said. "I love going to other people's stadiums because your back's against the wall, so they'll say. You're in another team's territory. It's always fun seeing their faces and the eyes in the crowd and you see the guys getting all pumped up and coming out there and competing. You can silence that crowd. That's always the best feeling."

The Steelers are walking into a stadium to play a team that has beaten them twice the last two years and is coming off a season that ended in the AFC Championship game.

Silencing Bills Mafia might be a little more difficult than venues Harris played in college.

"I'm not trying to brag or nothing but it wouldn't last that long," Harris said on the loudest crowd he's played against. "Maybe Texas A&M my sophomore year. But even that game went quiet."

This Sunday will be different. But even with a crowd dedicated to distracting Harris and company, the rookie running back is ready for Week 1.

"Anytime I get to be out there and play with the guys, I'm always excited," Harris said. "Can't wait for it to be my first real game with the Steelers."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

