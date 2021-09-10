September 10, 2021
Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Questionable for Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 injury report is here.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is listed as questionable for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills due to a groin injury.

Highsmith is the only player listed on the Steelers' injury report. He was limited at practice to start the week and did not participate on Thursday. Friday he was a full participant. 

Behind Highsmith will be Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones. 

The Steelers will have T.J. Watt present during Week 1.  Watt signed a contract extension on Thursday and said he expects to play Sunday without any holdbacks in his snap count. 

Tyson Alualu and Kendrick Green, who were listed on the team's injury report earlier in the week, do not have a tag heading into the weekend. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

