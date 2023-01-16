Steelers WR Calvin Austin Laughs Off Diontae Johnson 'Drama'

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson recently celebrated the purchase of a new home, but on social media, many fans were worried about a possible "cryptic" tweet about his future.

Now, since the tweet, many have debunked the possibility that it meant anything significant for the Steelers. Johnson doesn't seem to be headed for a trade or has asked for a pay raise.

What his teammate, Calvin Austin, believes is that Johnson wasn't thrilled about his own production this season. Leaving the year with under 1,000 yards and no touchdowns, Austin says Johnson is likely looking back and becoming more motivated to contribute even more toward the Steelers' success in 2023.

"I know what he's thinking, he's a competitor, and we all have expectations for ourselves that are really probably like way higher than anyone else's," Austin said. "And if you sometimes tell the people they'd probably sound crazy to them. I haven't talked to him about it but I already know where that's coming from. That's just a competitors attitude. He wasn't satisfied with how his personal season went. So all he's saying is he gonna work to be to to be better."

But overall, Austin had a good laugh about the situation and says everything we know about the "wide receiver tweet" is true.

