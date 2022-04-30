Steelers Select WR Calvin Austin in Fourth-Round of NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add another wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Memphis pass-catcher Calvin Austin in the fourth round.
Austin is the third offensive player to join the Steelers in this year's draft, along with quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens. He joins Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool in the receiver room.
Austin played four years for the Tigers, catching 156 passes for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had 323 return yards and two touchdowns.
The speedy receiver stands 5'9, 162 pounds. He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash during the draft process.
