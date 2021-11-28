Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Steelers DT Cam Heyward Reacts to Loss to Bengals

    The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain had plenty to say following the blowout.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward wasn't happy after the team's 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. 

    The Steelers defense allowed 34 points and 370 yards against Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense. Heyward said postgame that if they continue to play as poor as they did against Cincinnati, they "won't win another damn game."

    Heyward got emotional discussing the frustration of losing two in a row and the bad performance from the defense. 

    "There's a level of respect and tradition that is set when you put on that Steeler uniform," Heyward said. "That means getting off blocks and stopping the damn run, and we did not do it today."

