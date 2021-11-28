Robert Spillane Leaves Bengals Game With Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane has been ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a knee injury in the first half.

Spillane came off the bench to replace both Joe Schobert and Devin Bush in the first half. He's also played the dimebacker role for the Steelers for most of the season.

The Steelers are left with Ulysees Gilbert III and Marcus Allen as backup inside linebackers.

