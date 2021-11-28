Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers LB Robert Spillane Leaves Bengals Game With Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers lose inside linebacker Robert Spillane.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane has been ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a knee injury in the first half. 

    Spillane came off the bench to replace both Joe Schobert and Devin Bush in the first half. He's also played the dimebacker role for the Steelers for most of the season. 

    The Steelers are left with Ulysees Gilbert III and Marcus Allen as backup inside linebackers. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers Inactives vs. Bengals

    Read More

    Steelers Place Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer on IR

    Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: What's New? What Changes?

    Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

    Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush

    USATSI_16622227_168388034_lowres
    News

    Robert Spillane Leaves Bengals Game With Injury

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_16977078_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bengals Inactives vs. Steelers

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17153915_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Bengals

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16834752_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers vs. Bengals: How to Watch/Listen

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16518679_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Bengals Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15143296_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Activate Anthony Miller From Practice Squad

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17209299_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Place Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer on IR

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_14294730_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Rule Joe Haden OUT vs. Bengals

    Nov 27, 2021