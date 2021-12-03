Steelers Fearful Cam Heyward Will Miss Ravens Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers are fearful defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will not play against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.
Heyward is dealing with an undisclosed illness and was not at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Friday. According to Dulac, the Steelers are uncertain whether or not he'll play this weekend.
The Steelers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, as they've had three players test positive for the virus this week. The team is already without linebackers T.J. Watt and Robert Spillane and offensive lineman Joe Haeg for the Ravens game.
The University of Pittsburgh football team, who shares a practice facility with the Steelers, also had a flu outbreak earlier this week.
The Steelers have not released their final injury report for the week.
