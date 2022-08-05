Steelers Cancel Friday Night Lights Practice

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have canceled their annual Friday Night Lights practice held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium due to weather.

Players and coaches sat in busses hopeful that the rain and lightening would let up. After an hour of waiting outside of Chuck Noll Field at Saint Vincent College, the team decided to pull the plug.

The Friday Night Lights event was set to feature fan events and food. It was the first time the team was set to return to Latrobe Memorial Stadium since 2019.

The team decided to head to an indoor gym and hold a walk-through instead.

