Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice

LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton suffered a knee injury at practice Thursday, according to a source.

Sutton left during team drills and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He’s the second starting cornerback to be added to the injury report as Levi Wallace continues to nurse an illness.

Without Sutton and Wallace, the Steelers are working with Ahkello Witherspoon and James Pierre as the outside cornerbacks. Justin Layne and Chris Steele are backups on the outside.

The sixth-year corner has impressed during camp, coming up with a number of stops against the top wide receivers early.

