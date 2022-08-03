Skip to main content

There's Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in talks with Diontae Johnson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are in contract negotiations, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Johnson has been "holding-in" during training camp, working during individual drills but remaining on the sideline during team practice. General manager Omar Khan said the two sides would like to keep the wideout here, and the team is utilizing his absence for others.

"It's a function of the times and the system that we're in," Khan said. "It's just part of the process. Regardless of the position, I assume [salaries] are going to go up. As the CBA grows, the contracts will grow."

Garafolo believes something could get done before Week 1, the Steelers deadline for negotiating contracts with players. He says it could be a shorter deal than those of Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf and others. 

Johnson will be in the ballpark of $20 million per season. Most wide receivers have signed three or four-year deals, but a shorter deal could leave Johnson with another opportunity for a new deal before 30-years-old. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Fired Up at Training Camp

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers

Jaylen Warren Taking Advantage of Najee Harris Absence

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injury

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling

Steelers GM Addresses Diontae Johnson Hold-In

Steelers Who are Impressing at Training Camp

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Jaylen Warren, Mark Robinson Starting to Impress

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17059446_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign RB Master Teague III

By Noah Strackbein10 minutes ago
USATSI_10110757_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Add Former Penguins President as Front Office Advisor

By Noah Strackbein58 minutes ago
USATSI_17302114_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt is Fired Up at Steelers Training Camp

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18503682_168388034_lowres
News

Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18359712_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Taking Full Advantage of Najee Harris Absence

By Stephen Thompson7 hours ago
USATSI_18754323_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson7 hours ago
USATSI_18504271_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: An Outside Linebacker to Start Watching

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
USATSI_18754326_168388034_lowres
News

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injuries

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago