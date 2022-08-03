There's Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are in contract negotiations, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Johnson has been "holding-in" during training camp, working during individual drills but remaining on the sideline during team practice. General manager Omar Khan said the two sides would like to keep the wideout here, and the team is utilizing his absence for others.

"It's a function of the times and the system that we're in," Khan said. "It's just part of the process. Regardless of the position, I assume [salaries] are going to go up. As the CBA grows, the contracts will grow."

Garafolo believes something could get done before Week 1, the Steelers deadline for negotiating contracts with players. He says it could be a shorter deal than those of Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf and others.

Johnson will be in the ballpark of $20 million per season. Most wide receivers have signed three or four-year deals, but a shorter deal could leave Johnson with another opportunity for a new deal before 30-years-old.

