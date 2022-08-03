T.J. Watt is Fired Up at Steelers Training Camp

LATROBE, PA -- T.J. Watt has had himself a handful of sacks, a pick-six and half a dozen batted ball at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. He also hasn't stopped celebrating plays, yelling, punting balls into the stands or smiling - and sometimes fighting - since he's stepped on the field.

In year six, Watt feels like it's his job to be the leader of the Steelers defense. He's one of few players on the team who's experienced a camp at Saint Vincent College, and so, he's leading by example how much energy the group should have.

"Part of it, in my role now, more of a leader, just trying to set the tone. It's very hard to make plays. And at the end of the day, we have to remember that we're having fun. I know some of the guys, especially the younger guys, have a lot going on mentally. If they're in the spot to make a nice play, you can't forget it's very tough to make plays. When you make them, you have to celebrate."

Watt didn't participate throughout training camp last summer as he negotiated a contract extension with the team. So, this year, with the crowd in Latrobe, he's put the pedal to the floor and is showing everyone how much fun this is.

"A little bit. It helps with leadership, you can only do so much from the sidelines," Watt said. "As hard as I, not able to actually show it on the field, it's definitely refreshing to be able to be out there."

