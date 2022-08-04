Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Addresses $36 Million Contract Extension

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers inked wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a contract extension, adding two years to his deal, worth $36.71 million with $27 million guaranteed.

The extension made Johnson the 17th-highest paid wideout in the NFL, and was the perfect deal for the receiver, according to Johnson himself.

"You see the numbers, but I wasn't trying to look at everybody's pockets. They deserve that," Johnson said. "I can't control what they've got going on, I can just control what I've got going on. I'm just worried about what I've got going on. I was happy that I could come to the table and get something done, and I'm looking forward to getting to work."

With a big smile across his face, Johnson explained how he saw the offer the Steelers made and prayed on it the night before signing. He spoke with his agent, his dad and some teammates who have been through the negotiation process, and determined this was the place he wanted to be.

"The grass isn't always greener on the other side. I was thinking about that too," Johnson said. "I love being a Steeler. I love it here. I want to finish my career here. It's my teammates. Just being around that atmosphere, the energy that they show everyday. You want to be around a group of guys like that each and every day. I feel like I made the right choice."

Johnson mentioned how the process was difficult at times, and he admitted there were moments he thought a deal wouldn't get done. He was prepared to hold-in through the entire training camp, but he felt "the time was right" and he wanted to be out on the field.

"It was different. Going through the whole process, not knowing what to expect each and every day. It was different," Johnson said. "But just how you go about it and how you carry yourself, and not letting certain stuff get to you and not take stuff personal. It's business at the end of the day. I realized that through it all, and I kept looking forward. I was able to come out with something. I'm happy to get it taken care of."

Now, Johnson is back on the field. During his first rep at practice, he got past Ahkello Witherspoon for a deep completion from Mitch Trubisky. Coming off two big years, Johnson said all he can do now is "work."

"It was a relief for me to be able to get it done, just to get back out there with my brothers," Johnson said. "It's a blessing. I'm happy."

