Report: Steelers Close to Making Minkah Fitzpatrick Highest-Paid Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to ink another record-breaking defensive contract.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are closing in on a contract extension with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. 

Kinkhabwala was a guest on 93.7 The Fan when she reported the Steelers are "close" on an extension and she expects it to be record-breaking.

The Seattle Seahawks made Jamal Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL in 2021. The deal was a four-year contract worth $70 million with $38 million in guarantees and a $21 million signing bonus. 

Fitzpatrick, 25, is only four seasons into his NFL career and has already been name a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Last season, he had 124 tackles and two interceptions. 

Steelers to Begin Hosting QBs for Pre-Draft Visits

Could Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Work?

Pat Freiermuth Almost Became a Jaguar

Wan'Dale Robinson Shines in Front of Steelers

Steelers One of Nine Teams Interested in Tyrann Mathieu

And Now More Steelers Signing Tyrann Mathieu Talk

