The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to ink another record-breaking defensive contract.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are closing in on a contract extension with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Kinkhabwala was a guest on 93.7 The Fan when she reported the Steelers are "close" on an extension and she expects it to be record-breaking.

The Seattle Seahawks made Jamal Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL in 2021. The deal was a four-year contract worth $70 million with $38 million in guarantees and a $21 million signing bonus.

Fitzpatrick, 25, is only four seasons into his NFL career and has already been name a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Last season, he had 124 tackles and two interceptions.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers to Begin Hosting QBs for Pre-Draft Visits

Could Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Work?

Pat Freiermuth Almost Became a Jaguar

Wan'Dale Robinson Shines in Front of Steelers

Steelers One of Nine Teams Interested in Tyrann Mathieu

And Now More Steelers Signing Tyrann Mathieu Talk