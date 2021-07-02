Steelers Could Lose Draft Pick Over David DeCastro Injury

One NFL insider believes the NFL could punish the Pittsburgh Steelers for last season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have fallen under some scrutiny since the release of guard David DeCastro.

While DeCastro and his agent are looking into a possible grievance after he was cut by the team prior to signing free agent Trai Turner. Now, NFL insider John Clayton believes the Steelers could even lose a draft pick for hiding DeCastro's ankle injury last season.

"They could be under a little bit of investigation for that," Clayton told 93.7 The Fan. "What it would mean is that they would get a fine. [The NFL] could take a draft choice. They could take it that severe."

DeCastro missed three games last season, two coming in the first two weeks. He opened up following his departure from Pittsburgh, telling reporters his ankle has been an issue for at least a year and he would need to receive a third surgery on it this summer.

Clayton highlighted Richard Sherman in Seattle and Tom Brady in New England as examples of players who dealt with injuries but the NFL didn't punish the team after those injuries were brought to light.

"So, it's like yeah, you can sometimes get away with it, but it's always best to put everything out there," Clayton said.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

