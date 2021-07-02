More TikTok Headlines Surrounding the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers might lead the league in news headlines generated from TikTok drama. This time, it isn't who's using it, but who doesn't.

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush sent the meme generators into a frenzy when he tweeted that "grown men" shouldn't have TikToks on their phone. If they do, they need to stay away.

Immediately, everyone had jokes.

It took less than an hour for Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, who has 1.5 million followers on TikTok, to see the tweet.

Bush made sure he knew Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster, another decently big TikTok star, knew no harm was meant to come from the tweet. Chris Wormley, however, still needs to avoid Bush in the locker room.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

