Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

More TikTok Headlines Surrounding the Steelers

This is news, right?
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers might lead the league in news headlines generated from TikTok drama. This time, it isn't who's using it, but who doesn't. 

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush sent the meme generators into a frenzy when he tweeted that "grown men" shouldn't have TikToks on their phone. If they do, they need to stay away. 

Immediately, everyone had jokes.

It took less than an hour for Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, who has 1.5 million followers on TikTok, to see the tweet. 

Bush made sure he knew Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster, another decently big TikTok star, knew no harm was meant to come from the tweet. Chris Wormley, however, still needs to avoid Bush in the locker room. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Sign Kicker, Release D-Lineman

Which Steeler Needs Biggest Year 2 Jump?

Troy Polamalu's Kids are Yinzers

Steelers Boost O-Line in Latest Mock Draft

Cam Sutton Predicted as Breakout Star

Steelers Fantasy Football Files: What's Eric Ebron's Value?

Najee Harris Draft Night Video: '[Steelers] Hung Up on Me'

Steelers Way-to-Early 53-Man Roster Prediction

Max Kranick Had the Whole Valley Behind Him on Sunday

Najee Harris Predicted to be Steelers MVP

Untitled design (75)
AllSteelers+

5 Free Agents Still on the Table for Steelers

USATSI_13813807_168388034_lowres (1)
News

More TikTok Headlines Surrounding the Steelers

USATSI_15000862_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Sam Sloman Signing Official, Release Demarcus Christmas

USATSI_15000862_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Sign Kicker Sam Sloman

Untitled design (74)
Podcasts

AllSteelers Talk: Who Needs to Make the Biggest Jump in Year 2?

USATSI_13985389_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Troy Polamalu's Kids Are Yinzers

USATSI_12589886_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Boost O-Line in Latest 2022 Mock Draft

Cam Sutton
News

Steelers' Cam Sutton Listed as 2021 Breakout Star by NFL Analyst