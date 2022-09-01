Skip to main content

Steelers Place Damontae Kazee, Calvin Austin on IR, Re-Sign Allen and Scott

The Pittsburgh Steelers make roster moves after their initial 53-man roster.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed safety Damontae Kazee and wide receiver Calvin Austin on Injured Reserve and re-signed inside linebacker Marcus Allen and offensive lineman Trent Scott, the team announced. 

Kazee left with an upper-body injury during the final preseason game. Reports say he's set to undergo surgery on his wrist but isn't expected to miss the entire season. 

Austin suffered a linsfranc injury in his foot the day before the team's first preseason game. 

Under the NFL's IR policy, players can be removed after four weeks. Reports from The Athletic's Mark Kaboly say Kazee is expected to miss six weeks. 

Pittsburgh was looking to play three-safety sets frequently throughout the regular season. In Kazee's absence, the defense will turn to names like Tre Norwood and Arthur Maulet to fill the gap of the defensive back. 

At wide receiver, the Steelers decided to keep seven wideouts on the roster which means they'll still have six - Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Gunner Olszewski, George Pickens, Miles Boykin and Steven Sims - without Austin.

With the open roster spots, the Steelers have re-signed Allen and Scott. Both were part of the final roster cuts.

Allen, the team's fifth-round draft pick in 2018, has played 30 games, including three starts in the last two years. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster

Steelers Trade for OL Jesse Davis

Alex Leatherwood Becomes Available for Steelers

Steelers Cut Anthony McFarland, Justin Layne

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers

Steelers Get Good News on Two Injuries, Bad News on Two Others

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18913540_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign CB Mark Gilbert to Practice Squad

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_14978537_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Malik Reed Is More Perfect Than Steelers Believed

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18621437_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Showing Support for Kenny Pickett in College Showdown

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17070278_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Film Room: What Steelers Are Getting in Malik Reed

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_18945378_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Addresses Controversial Cut Block Leading to Knee Injury

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18866646_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Add Eight Practice Squad Players

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16518679_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Begin Signing Practice Squad Players

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18359791_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs Sign Former Steelers QB Chris Oladokun to Practice Squad

By Stephen Thompson