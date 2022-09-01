Steelers Place Damontae Kazee, Calvin Austin on IR, Re-Sign Allen and Scott

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed safety Damontae Kazee and wide receiver Calvin Austin on Injured Reserve and re-signed inside linebacker Marcus Allen and offensive lineman Trent Scott, the team announced.

Kazee left with an upper-body injury during the final preseason game. Reports say he's set to undergo surgery on his wrist but isn't expected to miss the entire season.

Austin suffered a linsfranc injury in his foot the day before the team's first preseason game.

Under the NFL's IR policy, players can be removed after four weeks. Reports from The Athletic's Mark Kaboly say Kazee is expected to miss six weeks.

Pittsburgh was looking to play three-safety sets frequently throughout the regular season. In Kazee's absence, the defense will turn to names like Tre Norwood and Arthur Maulet to fill the gap of the defensive back.

At wide receiver, the Steelers decided to keep seven wideouts on the roster which means they'll still have six - Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Gunner Olszewski, George Pickens, Miles Boykin and Steven Sims - without Austin.

With the open roster spots, the Steelers have re-signed Allen and Scott. Both were part of the final roster cuts.

Allen, the team's fifth-round draft pick in 2018, has played 30 games, including three starts in the last two years.

