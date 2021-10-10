Steelers Get Back on Track, Defeating Broncos in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers recover from a three-game losing streak, defeating the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back - maybe - after defeating the Denver Broncos 27-19 in Week 5 at Heinz Field.

The Steelers recover from a three-game losing streak in dominant fashion, not allowing the Broncos to lead at any point Sunday. Pittsburgh led 17-6 at halftime and did not allow Denver to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Ben Roethlisberger finished the game with 253 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Najee Harris had his first 100-yard game, rushing 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown. Chase Claypool led all wide receivers with 130 yards and a score.

On defense, Minkah Fitzpatrick led the team with 10 tackles. Devin Bush, Henry Mondeaux and T.J. Watt had sacks on Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Steelers vs. Broncos Game Stats.

The Steelers lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), running back Najee Harris (cramps) and linebacker Devin Bush (leg) to injuries against the Broncos.

Pittsburgh hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

