Steelers Defeat Browns, Moving Up In AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers move up in the division after a win in Cleveland.

The Pittsburgh Steelers move the Cleveland Browns to last in the AFC North after their Week 8 win, 15-10.

Steelers used their dominant defense and expanding offense to seal their third win in a row.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 22 of 34 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown. Najee Harris rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown and had three receptions for 29 yards.

Diontae Johnson led all receivers with six receptions for 98 yards.

The Browns' NFL-leading rushing attack was held to 96 yards and a touchdown while Baker Mayfield completed 20 of 31 passes for 225 yards. Running back D'Ernest Johnson scored their only touchdown.

Steelers vs. Browns Team Stats

The Steelers lost kicker Chris Boswell to a concussion after being hit on a throw during a fake field goal in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh will head back home to host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

