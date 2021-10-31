Steelers Defeat Browns, Moving Up In AFC North
The Pittsburgh Steelers move the Cleveland Browns to last in the AFC North after their Week 8 win, 15-10.
Steelers used their dominant defense and expanding offense to seal their third win in a row.
Ben Roethlisberger completed 22 of 34 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown. Najee Harris rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown and had three receptions for 29 yards.
Diontae Johnson led all receivers with six receptions for 98 yards.
The Browns' NFL-leading rushing attack was held to 96 yards and a touchdown while Baker Mayfield completed 20 of 31 passes for 225 yards. Running back D'Ernest Johnson scored their only touchdown.
The Steelers lost kicker Chris Boswell to a concussion after being hit on a throw during a fake field goal in the second quarter.
Pittsburgh will head back home to host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
