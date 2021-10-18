    • October 18, 2021
    Steelers Defeat Seahawks in Overtime Thriller

    The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 3-3 heading into the bye week.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back to .500 following a 23-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. 

    The Steelers were up 14-0 at halftime before Seattle controlled the second half, tying the game on a last-minute drive to send it into overtime. Both the Seahawks and Steelers held the ball in OT before T.J. Watt forced a fumble on Geno Smith, setting up a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell. 

    Pittsburgh's offense was led by Diontae Johnson, who caught nine passes for 71 yards. Running back Najee Harris rushed 24 times for 81 yards and caught a touchdown. Ben Roethlisberger completed 29 o 40 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. 

    On defense, Watt finished the game with two sacks and a forced fumble. Cam Heyward (1), Alex Highsmith (1.5) and Chris Wormley (0.5) also got to the quarterback. 

    Steelers vs. Seahawks stats.

    Steelers vs. Seahawks stats.

    The Steelers will go into the bye week 3-3 before traveling to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 8. 

