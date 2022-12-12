New Details Emerge on Antonio Brown's Run From Police

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers' and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown remains on the run from Tampa police as an arrest warrant for battery chargers is still out against him.

Brown is wanted for an incident that occurred late last month with his ex-girlfriend, where he is accused of forcefully removing her from his home and throwing a shoe at her, which hit her ponytail.

The warrant for Brown's arrest was issued on Dec. 1 and police made several attempts to bring him in but were unable to. He's since remained locked in his home.

For many, it was unclear why Brown was able to remain on the run for nearly two weeks now, but more clarification has been made public. According to League of Justice's Amy Dash, police have only issued an arrest warrant on the former receiver meaning they are unable to force their way into his home.

He's currently inside the residence with a "personal assistant," who some believe is a love interest.

Dash states:

"Police say Brown’s lady friend is free to come and go as she pleases as are any other visitors he may want to have. Brown is in his home and on his property and police basically have their hands tied instead of the other way around."

Brown continues to make headlines while on the run, posting social media pictures stirring controversy around him and Tom Brady.

As of now, police remain waiting for Brown to leave his home.

