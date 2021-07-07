Devin Bush ‘Gets in Trouble’ for Twitter Rant

If you were worried about Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush going into a full Antonio Brown-like social media meltdown, you may no longer have to worry about that.

On Wednesday, Bush took to social media to let all of his followers know that he was going to tune it down moving forward.

The tweet comes after a weekend bender of tweets that ranged from a variety of topics that undoubtedly ruffled some feathers among Steelers fans. It's unclear whether or not the team had anything to do with it, however one's best educated guess would lead us to believe someone with authority had told Bush to knock the antics off.

Judging by his latest tweet, it appears Bush has been limited to just two tweets per day.

Whether it be his own PR team, the Steelers PR team or maybe somebody simply close with Bush, it appears someone had enough of whatever Bush had in mind over the holiday weekend. The Steelers are set to begin training camp in just a few weeks, and any outside distractions are undoubtedly not welcome as the Steelers look to repeat as AFC North champions.

Bush's compliance on social media will be a part of limiting said distractions, and it appears the first step has already been taken to ensure no further issues stem from the 22-year-old's cell phone.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

ESPN Ranks Two Steelers as Top 10 Defensive Linemen

Trai Turner Brings Perfect Play-Style to Steelers

No Players Opt-Out of 2021 Season