ESPN Ranks Two Steelers as Top 10 Defensive Linemen

Offensive lines beware, the Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the best defensive big men.

The Pittsburgh Steelers landed two veterans in the top 10 defensive linemen in the NFL, according to a list created by ESPN.

Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt worked their way into the rankings, placing fourth and eighth. ESPN spoke with nearly 60 scouts, executives, coaches and players in conducting a group of the ten best d-linemen in the NFL.

“Steady, consistent, productive, technician,” one anonymous AFC scout told ESPN about Heyward. “Once he gets those long arms in your chest, he can push you back.”

54 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks and 18 quarterback hits in 15 games last season. He also intercepted his first NFL pass.

Tuitt recorded 11 sacks ten tackles-for-loss, 25 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles last year.

“Incredibly gifted player,” an NFC scout said on Tuitt. “Comes and goes, but when he’s on, he’s a massive problem.”

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald ranked first on the list.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

