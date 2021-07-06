Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

No NFL Players Opt-Out of 2021 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to training camp with a full roster.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers join 31 other teams in having their entire roster available for the 2021 season. The NFL is believed to have zero opt-outs this year. 

The NFL's deadline for players to inform their clubs was Friday, July 2. As of Tuesday, July 6, no transactions were submitted to the league, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Players were eligible to opt-out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Last season, 67 players opted out or took a high risk for COVID-19. The Steeler did not have anyone opt-out.  

Pittsburgh still awaits its final schedule for training camp this summer. Their 90-man roster will hit the field next at Heinz Field and their practice facility in South Side, the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The NFL denied their request to travel to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

JuJu Smith-Schuster is Steelers' Best Player Under Pressure

BR Predicts Landing Spots for Two Former Steelers

BR Believes Steelers Should Sign Former Titans Tackle

Devin Bush's Social Media Outbursts Causing More Harm Than Good

Najee Harris Ranks in Top Half of Starting RBs

Devin Bush Tweets Disturbing Cat Video

5 Breakout Candidates for Steelers, 3 Who Missed the List

Steelers Facing Make-or-Break Season

First Look at Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth Rookie Cards

Steelers Lineman Facing More Domestic Assault Charges

USATSI_15343040_168388034_lowres (3)
News

No NFL Players Opt-Out of 2021 Season

USATSI_15365370_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster is Steelers Best Player Under Pressure

USATSI_15000827_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Bleacher Report Predicts Landing Spots for Two Former Steelers

USATSI_14978386_168388034_lowres
News

Bleacher Reports Believes Steelers Should Sign Former Titans Tackle

Devin Bush intros low res
AllSteelers+

Devin Bush's Crash Course on Social Media Doing More Harm Than Good

USATSI_16094590_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Najee Harris Ranks in Top Half of Starting RBs

USATSI_13813807_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers' Devin Bush Pushes Limits With Cat Tweet

Untitled design (76)
AllSteelers+

5 Steelers Breakout Candidates, 3 Who Just Missed the List