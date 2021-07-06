No NFL Players Opt-Out of 2021 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to training camp with a full roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers join 31 other teams in having their entire roster available for the 2021 season. The NFL is believed to have zero opt-outs this year.

The NFL's deadline for players to inform their clubs was Friday, July 2. As of Tuesday, July 6, no transactions were submitted to the league, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Players were eligible to opt-out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Last season, 67 players opted out or took a high risk for COVID-19. The Steeler did not have anyone opt-out.

Pittsburgh still awaits its final schedule for training camp this summer. Their 90-man roster will hit the field next at Heinz Field and their practice facility in South Side, the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The NFL denied their request to travel to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

