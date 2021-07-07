Trai Turner Brings Perfect Play-Style to Steelers

If you ask Trai Turner, he's the best fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive goals.

Pittsburgh Steelers' newly signed guard Trai Turner is all about scoring touchdowns, but there's something about the ones on the ground that excite him.

On Tuesday, Turner joined NFL Network to discuss his signing with the Steelers, saying he believes Pittsburgh has the pieces to get their ground game back on track.

"I believe in my game. I think I'm a dominant run-blocker," Turner told host Omar Ruiz. "I think I've shown that throughout the years. I'm just excited to come in and just be with the group of guys and learn."

Last season, the Steelers finished last in the NFL in rushing. During the offseason, however, Pittsburgh put all their efforts into fixing that issue, which is what pleased Turner about his signing.

"Smashmouth," Turner said, naming a trait he's bringing to Pittsburgh. "Get out and pull. Get in space and run. Just have a little bit of fun. It's fun when you're throwing touchdowns. But I think it's fun when you're able to run them, too."

The Steelers used their first-round pick on running back Najee Harris, who will meet Turner as teammates for the first time during training camp.

"He's a very big guy," Turner said. "But he can move. I'm excited to see him push some piles forward. I'm excited to see him fall forward for that extra yard."

Turner is one of four new starting offensive linemen for the Steelers. Pittsburgh is hoping their change in personnel and a new offensive coordinator can help them turn their struggles around.

Something Turner believes will be a perfect fit.

"It's just one of those teams, they always compete," Turner said. "([They are] always in the game, and play my style of football."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

