Steelers Place Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green on COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed two offensive starters on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green have both been placed on the COVID-19 list. The two starters now join cornerback Joe Haden and defensive coordinator Keith Butler as positive tests for the Steelers in Week 18.

Johnson has recorded 100 receptions, 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season. Green has started 15 games at center for the Steelers during his rookie season.

Pittsburgh is still alive in the AFC playoff picture, but will need help as well as a victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 13 against Baltimore, Johnson caught eight passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns on the way to the Steelers' win.

The Steelers will turn to Chase Claypool, Ray-Ray McCloud, James Washington and Cody White without Johnson. J.C. Hassenauer will start at center if Green is unable to play.

