Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.

But the 33-year-old wide receiver didn't stop there. Following the release of the text messages, Brown posted another set of messages between himself and Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero.

In the exchange, Brown accuses Guerrero of not following through on work he paid for. He then asks for a refund, to which Guerrero agrees.

Brown posted the conversation with a caption, tagging Brady.

Via Antonio Brown's Instagram.

Brown continued, posting another picture on his Instagram story. This time of a Home Alone 2 movie poster with himself, Brady and Arians photoshopped in.

Via Antonio Brown's Instagram.

The Buccaneers have not yet officially released Brown, although Arians said after the Week 17 game that the wide receiver was "no longer a Buc."

Brown said in his statement that he will undergo surgery on his ankle.

