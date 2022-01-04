Skip to main content
    Le'Veon Bell Sends Farewell Message to Ben Roethlisberger

    Despite a rock career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Le'Veon Bell sent his love to Ben Roethlisberger.
    Author:

    Le'Veon Bell's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't end in the best way, but as his former quarterback heads towards retirement, Bell is sending his love. 

    Bell posted on social media thanking Ben Roethlisberger for helping him early in his career. 

    "I can honestly say, I wouldn’t have made it this far without you 7," Bell wrote. "I appreciate everything, & will miss watching your greatness…one of the very few who’s done it all with ONE TEAM."

    Bell spent five years in Pittsburgh with Roethlisberger, starting 62 games and earning four All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls. And even if his career with the Steelers ended on poor terms, he made it clear he was happy to be apart of Roethlisberger's run.

    "I’m proud to say that I ever had a chance to play with you," Bell wrote. "HOF'er."

