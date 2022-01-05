Steelers Activate Several Starters From COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers get six players from their COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got a handful of players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 to start preparation for the Baltimore Ravens.

Linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, defensive end Chris Wormley, cornerback Arthur Maulet, offensive tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland were all activated from the team's COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The Steelers have been without a number of starters due to COVID-19 this season, including the last two weeks without Bush. In Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen started at inside linebacker, with Ulysees Gilbert III as the only available backup.

All six players will be able to participate in practice Wednesday as the team begins Week 18. The roster currently stands at 56 players, leaving the Steelers with 24 hours to trim three players.

