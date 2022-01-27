Steelers Teammates Share Messages to Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement following an 18-year career.

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL world exploded with messages and thoughts towards Ben Roethlisberger as he announced his retirement. Including some of his current and former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

A number of former teammates such as Heath Miller, Brett Kiesel and others sent messages to their quarterback in a video created by the team.

Check back for more Steelers and NFL reactions to Big Ben's retirement.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Art Rooney II on Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement

Tom Brady Shares Respect for Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers Honor Ben Roethlisberger After Retirement Announcement

Report: Another Indication Stephon Tuitt Won't Return to Steelers

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mason Rudolph