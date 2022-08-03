Skip to main content

Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers

The Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker room has something special.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a second "head coach" leading their inside linebacker room. Brian Flores's official title is Senior Defensive Assistant, but to his players, he's bringing a whole lot more. 

Both Robert Spillane and Myles Jack identified Flores as a "head coach" when discussing his impact on the linebacker room. Along with the rest of the group, the two veterans understand what their coach has accomplished, and they feel the extra knowledge that comes with Flores's journey.

"He's brought experience and understanding," Spillane said. "He's an amazing person, first. He does a great job of conveying what he wants to be done. A head coach. We have a head coach in our inside linebacker room. A man with that type of knowledge can only give of himself to the group. That's all he's done so far, and that's all you can ask for.

"You don't become a head coach in this league by accident. He's done a lot of things in his career right to get to where he is today. I wouldn't be surprised if he's backing coaching one of these teams in the near future, but for now, I'm grateful to work with him."

Flores has been identified as a "military" style coach. Terrell Edmunds referred to him as a "bulldog" during mini camp. And that's because of his high energy level and strict expectations. 

"He's intense, but most football coaches are," Spillane said. "He brings a level of energy that's infections to the group and it's infectious to the defense."

And with a lawsuit against the NFL and a number of teams, outside of the Steelers, Flores has plenty on his plate. So far, he hasn't brought any of it to the team. 

"When we're with him, he gives 100% to us," Spillane said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jaylen Warren Taking Advantage of Najee Harris Absence 

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injury

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling

Steelers GM Addresses Diontae Johnson Hold-In

Steelers Who are Impressing at Training Camp

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Jaylen Warren, Mark Robinson Starting to Impress

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Surpasses Najee Harris

Najee Harris Suffers Lower Leg Injury at Training Camp

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18359712_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Taking Full Advantage of Najee Harris Absence

By Stephen Thompson5 hours ago
USATSI_18754323_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson5 hours ago
USATSI_18504271_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: An Outside Linebacker to Start Watching

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_18754326_168388034_lowres
News

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injuries

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_18754178_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (23)
News

Brian Flores Responds to Dolphins Punishment for Tanking

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18504563_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers GM Omar Khan Addresses Diontae Johnson's 'Hold-In'

By Stephen ThompsonAug 2, 2022 12:30 PM EDT
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (22)
Podcasts

Steelers Who Are Impressing at Training Camp

By Noah StrackbeinAug 2, 2022 7:43 AM EDT