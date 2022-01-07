Antonio Brown Saga Continues

Antonio Brown is battling it out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since his departure midway through the game in Week 17. And every time you think it's calming down, it just gets crazier.

It all started with an argument at halftime that turned into two sides of the story - one that was explained in a two-page statement, and the other that involves the F word. Can you guess who's is who's?

BUT, it didn't end there. Now, the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers team could be on their way to a COVID-19 shutdown because, according to a social media model, this story started the night before the game.

The Steelers lost Diontae Johnson to COVID-19, leaving his presence against the Baltimore Ravens in doubt. How do the Steelers fill their offense without their top receiver?

And, of course, Week 18 bets and predictions.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Montravius Adams Hopes to Stay With Steelers Moving Forward

Bruce Arians Addresses Antonio Brown Allegations

Buccaneers Release Antonio Brown

Steelers Place Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green on COVID-19 List

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown Releases Statement, Texts From Bruce Arians

Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph Competing for Starting Job